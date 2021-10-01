Gotham Steel’s Pro 20-piece “kitchen in a box” set plummets to new low at $117 (Reg. $270)

Amazon is now offering the Gotham Steel Pro 20-piece Pots and Pans Set for $117.36 shipped. Regularly going for $270, we saw this fall to $178 just last week, with today’s $60 plunge marking a new all-time low at up to $153 off. Crafted from adonized aluminum, titanium, and ultra-nonstick ceramic for the interior, this gorgeous pots and pans set is an entire kitchen in a box. That includes a variety of frying pans, several sizes of pots including a dutch oven, a deep pan and fry basket, as well as a five-piece bake set. So no matter what it is you love to create in your kitchen, you’ll likely find exactly what you need to do it right here. Head below for more options.

Since you’ll be working with ceramic pots and pans, I always recommend adding a trusty set of silicone utensils to go along with it. Rather than hard copper or steel utensils, silicone ones won’t scratch the nonstick coating and ensure a longer lifespan for each of these pieces. This highly-rated set includes several spatulas and turners, ladles, spoons, a whisk, and even measuring cups for $29.

Before you go, be sure to check out these other home goods deals we thought might be of interest like this 100-pack of Amazon K-Cups down to $21.50 for International Coffee Day. And for more multifunction deals like the one above, you’ll definitely want to check out the Amazon Basics all-in-one mop, duster, squeegee, lightbulb turner, and more at 43% off.

More on the Gotham Steel Pro Collection:

PROFESSIONAL SERIES – the Gotham Steel Pro Collection was created with chefs and cookware pros in mind. Stronger than stainless steel cookware, hard-anodized aluminum exterior is dense, nonporous, highly wear-resistant, and conducts heat incredibly well for the ultimate professional performance. The hard anodization process also ensures your cookware will stand up to years of use.

COMPLETE KITCHEN IN A BOX – includes everything you need to completely outfit your kitchen and take cooking and baking to the next level, includes a full cookware set with frying pans, skillets, saucepans, stock pots with tempered glass lids, a deep frying and casserole pan with a steamer tray, fry basket and lid plus a complete PRO baking set with cookie sheet/jelly roll pan, loaf pan, muffin tin, square pan and more!

ULTRA NONSTICK – the ultra-nonstick ceramic coating is reinforced with titanium & diamonds and delivers the ultimate food release – no oil or butter needed makes for healthier eating, and provides for hassle free, easy cleanup

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!