Reebok x Ghostbusters Collection features five new footwear styles you will love

The Reebok x Ghostbusters collection debuts to the public on October 13, however, Reebok is giving early access to its members. Not a Reebok Unlocked Member? No problem! It’s free to sign-up and members receive free delivery. Ahead of the forthcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” movie release, in this collection, you will find a new style of boots, five pairs of sneakers, and apparel. The collection starts at $60 and goes up to $200 for the limited-edition basketball shoes. Head below the jump to find even more details about the Reebok x Ghostbusters collection.

Ghostbusters Ecto Boots

One of the most notable items in this collection are the Ghostbusters Ecto Boots. These unique shoes will have you feeling like you’re ghost hunting and the heel has a supportive design to help give you a springy step. It also has a lacing system with no tie for added convenience. The rigid outsole also promotes traction and the shoes are priced at $180.

Instapump Fury Sneakers

This retro-style sneaker called “Instapump Fury” features 90s vibes with pink hues and purple and green accents to represent the Ghostbusters radioactive slime. The shoes are priced at $170 and feature a slip-on design that allows you to head out the door in a breeze. These shoes are ready for all of your workouts with a supportive design that’s cushioned and lightweight. Better yet, you can find them in a matching Toddler style as well for $60.

Zig Kinetica Shoes

Another workout-ready shoe is the “Zig Kinetica,” they feature a mesh upper with a translucent overlay and reflective elements. This style’s “responsive cushioning is wrapped in a Zig Energy Shell to return energy to your step.” It has a mesh overlay that looks like a ghost and it makes it very breathable, which is nice to help keep you cool when your workouts warm up. The outsole also features Zig energy bands and also has the same slip-on construction that makes getting ready so much easier.

