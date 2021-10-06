Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone sports a 4-sensor camera array at $400 (Save 32%)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a clear case for $399.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $599, today’s offer delivers a match of the Amazon all-time low at 32% off. This also beats our previous mention by $20 from back in July. Nokia’s 8.3 Android smartphone arrives on the more budget-focused side of the market while still sporting an array of notable features for the price. Its 6.8-inch 1080p display is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and pairs with the built-in 128GB of storage. Around back you’ll find a 64MP 4-sensor camera array to complete the package alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

While not as steep of a discount as the lead deal, we’re also seeing an Amazon discount roll out on the Nokia 5.4 128GB Android Smartphone at $220.39. Down from $250, you’re looking at $30 in savings and the best price in a few months. This more affordable handset isn’t quite as powerful as the Nokia 8.3 above thanks to a Snapdragon 662 chip, but still sports a a 6.39-inch HD+ screen with hole punch camera and facial unlock features.

While you’ll find all of the best app and game deals up for the taking in the usual place right here, the hardware deals also continue today. Seeing its first ever discount, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S7 FE has droped in price down to $480. As the brand’s latest Android tablet, the $50 in savings deliver a 12.4-inch display alongside S Pen support and more.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone features:

If you’re serious about mobile photography and videography, then the Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is a solid choice, as it’s PureView camera system delivers four different cameras, all sporting Zeiss optics. You get 64MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for capturing sweeping vistas and landscapes. You also get a 2MP macro camera for extremely detailed close-up images, and a 2MP depth sensor for professional-style portraits. For video, the rear cameras can capture at up to 4K UHD resolution.

