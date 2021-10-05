Best Android app deals of the day: Evoland 2, Thinkrolls Kings and Queens, Float It, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Dive into our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs for all of today’s best hardware offers, including a new all-time low on Galaxy Watch 4, and then head back here for all of this afternoon’s best app deals courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include titles such as Evoland 2, Thinkrolls Kings & Queens, Float It, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook Gold Box sale with deals starting from $210 alongside everything else in our Chromebook deal hub. Moving over to today’s Samsung offers, we have a new all-time low on the Galaxy Watch 4 with the new BioActive sensor as well as a solid price drop on Galaxy SmartTag+ and even more right here. A series of Android TV deals join today’s Android Anker Nebula projector offers alongside this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup as well. 

Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Get It Together $44, Mega Man 11 $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Evoland 2:

From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored. Evoland 2 is not only one game but many, backboned with a story that will make you travel through time, discovering different art styles and video gaming technology.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Go download Star Wars Squadrons, Ghostrunner, more for ...
Sora from Kingdom Hearts joins the battle as final Supe...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Evoland 2, Kint...
Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Get It Togethe...
Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Through Time,...
Add Nintendo’s Game & Watch Super Mario Bros...
Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits n...
OnePlus Nord N10 5G is even more affordable following $...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Through Time, Edge Gestures, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

eBay takes extra 15% off Sony XM4 ANC Headphones at $170, more in latest refurb sale

Extra 15% off Learn More
Save now

Acer Chromebox CX13 drops to new low of $155 in today’s up to 29% off Gold Box sale

29% off Learn More

Behind the Screens: Patrick’s surround streaming & ergonomic Windows/macOS setup

Marshall refreshes popular Major IV headphones with new brown vinyl colorway

1-year low

Work out from the comfort of home with Sunny Health & Fitness’ exercise bike: $110 (Reg. $150)

$110 Learn More

Score three Greenworks electric 40V outdoor tools for $298 in New Green Deals, more

Now Live

Go download Star Wars Squadrons, Ghostrunner, more for FREE on PC via Amazon

FREE Learn More