New Nyko Smart Clip Plus for DualSense and Series X|S controllers level up mobile gaming

Ever since Apple officially added support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S controllers earlier this year, mobile gamers have been able to enjoy the latest and greatest titles using modern, console-grade gamepads. One unfortunate complication of mobile gaming is that players need some sort of way to prop up their iPhone or Android devices. The new Nyko Smart Clip Plus aims to resolve this problem and look great as well. Continue reading to learn more.

Brand familiarity headlines latest Nyko Smart Clip Plus offerings

While consoles are often the preferred gaming platform for many, there are some situations where mobile is the way to go. iOS and Android users can even tap into game streaming via Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and others, all of which tend to support the Sony and Microsoft controllers with flying colors.

Since touchscreen controls in many circumstances can be a severe downgrade, the new Nyko Smart Clip Plus smartphone clips are here to save the day. While the Sony-focused offering will only work with DualSense, Nyko’s Series X|S clip actually supports last-generation Xbox controllers as well with the caveat that the 3.5mm port will be covered up.

No matter which route you take, you’ll get a smartphone clip that not only supports a wide variety of iOS and Android devices, but will be a precise fit for the controller it is made to work with. Nyko Smart Clip Plus even comes with four thumbstick caps (two red, two black) to add a bit of grip and control to future gaming sessions.

Pricing and availability

It doesn’t matter if you would prefer to play using the latest controller from Sony or Microsoft, pricing for the Nyko Smart Clip Plus is locked at $19.99 for both DualSense and Series X|S variants. This pricing is mirrored at Amazon, but oddly enough, the confusing listing has these in pre-order status with a launch date of November 12. Even more mysterious is the fact that both units currently have outdated photos that showcase previous-generation offerings for DualShock and Xbox One controllers.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the Nyko Smart Clip Plus is far from the only clip currently on the market, it’s one of few that are made by a familiar brand. This rings especially true for the Sony DualSense controller, with Xbox Series X|S gamepads benefiting from smartphone clips made by PowerA and others. This places Nyko in a solid position to become the go-to solution for DualSense fans.

