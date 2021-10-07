Microsoft’s vibrant Volt Xbox Wireless Controller hits one of its best prices yet at $55 shipped

-
Reg. $65 $55

Just after Microsoft unveiled the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and PowerA launching its latest Xbox Series X/S Duo Charging Station, we are now tracking a solid price drop on the current-generation Volt Xbox Wireless Controller. Regularly $65 direct from Microsoft and currently marked down to $59 at Amazon, you can now score one for $54.99 shipped via trusted eBay Daily Deals seller Antonline (98.6% positive feedback from tens of thousands). Initially unveiled back in March of this year, this is the latest model Xbox wireless controller with a vibrant Volt colorway at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. A hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, 3.5mm headphone jack, dedicated Share button, and more are all in place here. More details below. 

Just keep in mind, the black model current-generation Xbox gamepad is currently selling for $49.50 at Amazon, down from the regular $60 price tag and making for a solid alternative if you’re not specifically interested in the vibrant Volt colorway. 

You can learn more about the Volt model in our coverage right here and here’s a closer look at the shimmering new Aqua Shift Wireless Xbox Controller as well as today’s 20th anniversary peripherals. You’ll also want to dive into the newly refreshed Xbox Design Lab where you can design your very own latest model Xbox gamepad with new creation elements and more. 

Here are all of today’s best Xbox game deals, including the new Far Cry 6, and Seagate’s brand new 1TB Game Drive SSD for Microsoft’s latest consoles and more.

More on the Volt Xbox Wireless Controller:

  • Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Electric Volt, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.
  • Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.
  • Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

