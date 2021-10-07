Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 release day discount $49, Watch Dogs Legion $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering release day discount on Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 at $48.99 shipped when you use code ADSFCRY at checkout. Releasing today, this one still fetches $60 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. Dropping players into a fictional open-world version of Cuba, you take on the role of Dani Rojas, “a local Yaran [that becomes] a guerrilla fighter to liberate” her country. Fight against “El Presidente” Antón Castillo (portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito) and his “troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.” Head below for more including Watch Dogs Legion, Mortal Kombat 11, Shin Megami Tensei III, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and much more. 

New Nyko Smart Clip Plus for DualSense and Series X|S controllers

Sora joins the battle as final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter + more

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide

All-new Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case and Enhanced Wired Controller now available

Dolby Vision makes its console gaming debut in latest Xbox Series X|S update

Soar through the skies in Pokémon Legends Arceus + new details on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Life is Strange Remastered Collection gets official launch date, coming February 1, 2022

Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

