Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 release day discount $49, Watch Dogs Legion $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering release day discount on Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 at $48.99 shipped when you use code ADSFCRY at checkout. Releasing today, this one still fetches $60 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. Dropping players into a fictional open-world version of Cuba, you take on the role of Dani Rojas, “a local Yaran [that becomes] a guerrilla fighter to liberate” her country. Fight against “El Presidente” Antón Castillo (portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito) and his “troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.” Head below for more including Watch Dogs Legion, Mortal Kombat 11, Shin Megami Tensei III, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo 64 and SEGA games coming to Switch Online + more
- New Nintendo Direct presentation: 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Showcase 2021 – 40 mins of upcoming titles
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
Today’s best game deals:
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 eShop $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne Remaster PSN $32.50 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- Plus Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Wattam PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Donut County PSN $4 (Reg. $13)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- METAL GEAR SOLID V PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $44 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Hunter Rise $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Works Set $80 (rarely available)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PSN $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Part II $26 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Disco Elysium Final Cut PSN $32 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS: Squadrons PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Blockbuster Game Sale up to $25 off
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
