Best Android app deals of the day: FOTONICA, Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, more

It’s time to cap off another work week with all of the best Google Play Android app deals. Over in our Android deal hub, you’ll find some massive price drops on the latest OnePlus handsets, among much more, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like FOTONICA, Dead Age, The Inner World, Bridge Constructor Portal, Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by new all-time lows on OnePlus 9 Pro or this OnePlus Buds Pro bundle at $320 off to sit alongside everything else in our Android hub. We are also tracking some big-time price drops on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro alongside other models from $115 and this ongoing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. On the accessory side of things, we have a great deal on WD’s 1,050MB/s My Passport USB-C Portable SSD and even more waiting for you in our smartphone accessories roundup right here.

Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $49, Bayonetta $10, Golf Story $7.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on FOTONICA:

FOTONICA is simple, but is not easy: it follows a tradition of arcade games that are easy to pick up and almost impossible to master. A multi-layered level design across eight different tracks, together with a procedural endless mode make for a game that is incredibly deep. Think you can outrun your friends? Try the split-screen versus challenges.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!