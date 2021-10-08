Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $49, Bayonetta $10, Golf Story $7.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering pre-orders on the new Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch at $48.99 shipped using code ADSMARIO at checkout. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the upcoming Mario party game. Set for release later this month on October 29, 2021, this one was featured back during the major Nintendo Direct we covered last month alongside the N64 and SEGA Switch Online games. It contains 100 classic mini games from Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube with all modes supporting multiplayer action. You can learn more about the game in the latest trailer right here. Head below for more including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe pre-order, Tetris Effect, Moonlighter, Golf Story, Bayonetta, and much more.

