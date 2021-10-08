Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $49, Bayonetta $10, Golf Story $7.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering pre-orders on the new Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch at $48.99 shipped using code ADSMARIO at checkout. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the upcoming Mario party game. Set for release later this month on October 29, 2021, this one was featured back during the major Nintendo Direct we covered last month alongside the N64 and SEGA Switch Online games. It contains 100 classic mini games from Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube with all modes supporting multiplayer action. You can learn more about the game in the latest trailer right here. Head below for more including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe pre-order, Tetris Effect, Moonlighter, Golf Story, Bayonetta, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Happy Nintendo Switch OLED launch day! Where and when to buy
- Nintendo 64 and SEGA games coming to Switch Online + more
- New Nintendo Direct presentation: 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
Today’s best game deals:
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe pre-order $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code EMC2AAZZ824
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $30 (Reg. $40)
- Children of Morta eShop $8.50 (Reg. $22)
- Moonlighter eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Golf Story eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry 6 $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSFCRY
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 eShop $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne Remaster PSN $32.50 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- Plus Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Wattam PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Donut County PSN $4 (Reg. $13)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- METAL GEAR SOLID V PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $44 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Hunter Rise $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Works Set $80 (rarely available)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PSN $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Part II $26 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Disco Elysium Final Cut PSN $32 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS: Squadrons PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Blockbuster Game Sale up to $25 off
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
