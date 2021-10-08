Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $49, Bayonetta $10, Golf Story $7.50, more

-
Reg. $60 $49

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering pre-orders on the new Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch at $48.99 shipped using code ADSMARIO at checkout. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the upcoming Mario party game. Set for release later this month on October 29, 2021, this one was featured back during the major Nintendo Direct we covered last month alongside the N64 and SEGA Switch Online games. It contains 100 classic mini games from Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube with all modes supporting multiplayer action. You can learn more about the game in the latest trailer right here. Head below for more including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe pre-order, Tetris Effect, Moonlighter, Golf Story, Bayonetta, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station

Microsoft just unveiled the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset

Seagate brings solid-state speeds and green LED bars to its new 1TB Xbox Game Drive

New Nyko Smart Clip Plus for DualSense and Series X|S controllers

Sora joins the battle as final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter + more

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide

All-new Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case and Enhanced Wired Controller now available

Dolby Vision makes its console gaming debut in latest Xbox Series X|S update

Soar through the skies in Pokémon Legends Arceus + new details on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

