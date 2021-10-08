Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 100W GaN II USB-C Charger $37 (Save 30%), more

Save 40% From $10

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 100W GaN II USB-C Wall Charger for $37.16 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $53, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts with 30% in savings attached. Delivering a pair of USB-C ports, Spigen’s latest charger arrives with new GaN II technology in order to dish out a combined 100W of power. So whether you need to power up a MacBook with the full output or pair of other devices like an iPhone 13 and iPad at the same time, this adapter is up to the task. We recently took a hands-on look at one of the other new Spigen releases in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, which should offer some extra insight into the whole package.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

100W, One for All: With 100W Output, Macbook Pro 16-inch can be charged from 0 to 50% in 44 mins and to 100% in less than 2.5 hours. While maintaining mighty 100W ouput, its size is 13% smaller than the original 96W charger. Also, prongs are foldable to save spaces and provide you with the best portability.

Intelligent Power Diffusion: Our exclusive technology detects the connected devices and intelligently delivers the optimized power that the device requires. When both ports are loaded at the same time, it distributes 45W to each port. And if one port is loaded only, the port outputs 100W max. Two Macbook Air can be charged at the fastest charging speed simultaneously. No matter what you have plugged in, it will provide you with the maximum power out of the charger.

