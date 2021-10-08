ASUS military-grade Chromebook CX1 drops to new low of $160 shipped (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook CX1 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $159.99 shipped. That’s down from a going rate of $230, marking a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mention. Backed by military-grade toughness and 12-hour battery life, this popular Chromebook is perfect for studying, travel, or as a starter laptop for younger members of the family. The 11.6-inch HD display is complemented by loads of programs through Google’s Chrome OS, plus a 1-year trial of Google One for offline access of Gmail, Drive, and more. You’ll also find twin USB-C and a single USB-A port as well as a microSD card reader rounding out the hardware here. Head below for more options.

Looking to boost your Chromebook or MacBook’s I/O? Then I’d recommend putting some of those savings towards this handy USB-C hub for just $21. For just one of your laptop’s USB-C ports, you’ll garner a 4K30 HDMI, two USB 3.0, plus a USB-C charging port as well as SD and an additional TF card reader.

Though if you’d rather go with a more versatile design, Acer’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 311 is also seeing some major discounts at $155 right now. Normally going for at least $255, you can save $100 right now on this touchscreen Chromebook. But the deals don’t stop there, because Acer’s basic C223 model is only $119 shipped.

Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)

Durable build with Military grade standard MIL- STD 810H US with weight at 2.65 lb

32GB eMMC and 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 4.0

11.6 inch HD 1366×768 NanoEdge Display

Up to 12-hour battery life (Battery life vary by working conditions)

