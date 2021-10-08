ASUS military-grade Chromebook CX1 drops to new low of $160 shipped (Save $70)

-
AmazonChromebookAsus
New low $160

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook CX1 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $159.99 shipped. That’s down from a going rate of $230, marking a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mention. Backed by military-grade toughness and 12-hour battery life, this popular Chromebook is perfect for studying, travel, or as a starter laptop for younger members of the family. The 11.6-inch HD display is complemented by loads of programs through Google’s Chrome OS, plus a 1-year trial of Google One for offline access of Gmail, Drive, and more. You’ll also find twin USB-C and a single USB-A port as well as a microSD card reader rounding out the hardware here. Head below for more options.

Looking to boost your Chromebook or MacBook’s I/O? Then I’d recommend putting some of those savings towards this handy USB-C hub for just $21. For just one of your laptop’s USB-C ports, you’ll garner a 4K30 HDMI, two USB 3.0, plus a USB-C charging port as well as SD and an additional TF card reader.

Though if you’d rather go with a more versatile design, Acer’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 311 is also seeing some major discounts at $155 right now. Normally going for at least $255, you can save $100 right now on this touchscreen Chromebook. But the deals don’t stop there, because Acer’s basic C223 model is only $119 shipped.

More on ASUS’ Chromebook CX1:

  • Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)
  • Durable build with Military grade standard MIL- STD 810H US with weight at 2.65 lb
  • 32GB eMMC and 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 4.0
  • 11.6 inch HD 1366×768 NanoEdge Display
  • Up to 12-hour battery life (Battery life vary by working conditions)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

Asus

About the Author

Bring HomeKit to your smart lighting setup with LIFX...
Keychron’s Mac-ready K8 Wireless RGB Mechanical K...
Bundle Amazon’s new Echo Show 5 Kids 2nd Gen with...
This wall-mounted tool organizer offers five slots and ...
A mid-century vibe awaits with this Christopher Knight ...
Bring home 100 magic cleaning sponges at just $19 Prim...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have dropped to a new all-time ...
Elgato Wave: 1 mic brings improved audio quality and US...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Bring home the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 at new all-time low of $380 (Save $100)

$380 Learn More
Save 60%

Bring HomeKit to your smart lighting setup with LIFX’s mini white bulb for just $11 (Reg. $27)

$11 Learn More
$20 off

Keychron’s Mac-ready K8 Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard just hit $75 (Save $20)

$75 Learn More
64% off

Ready your space for Halloween at up to 64% off: Light-up inflatables, decor, more from $10

From $10 Learn More

HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch

$125 value

Bundle Amazon’s new Echo Show 5 Kids 2nd Gen with an Echo Glow for $75 (Save $50)

$75 Learn More

Tested: Incipio’s Slim iPhone 13 clear case protects against 14-foot drops and bacteria build-up

Best Apple Watch Series 7 bands for any style and budget