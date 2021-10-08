Breville’s grinder-equipped brushed steel coffee makers now $60 off at Amazon (2021 lows)

Amazon is now offering up to $60 off Breville coffee makers. One standout is the brushed stainless steel Breville Grind Control Coffee Maker for $239.95 shipped. Regularly $300, this is a solid $60 price drop, a new 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. This is a high-end coffee maker with a built-in adjustable grinding system for the freshest possible brew. With your choice of brewing directly into the carafe, a travel mug, or a cup, you’ll also find an LCD display and top mounted buttons to control it all alongside the gold tone filter, 12 cup dual-wall stainless steel thermal carafe, and cleaning brush. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Bed Bath and Beyond. More deals and details below. 

Now, if the premium look and built-in bean grinder aren’t getting you excited here, consider the Calphalon 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker instead. At $122 less than today’s lead deal, it will run you $118 shipped at amazon and will certainly still be an upgrade over those $60 price range machines out there. 

Just be sure to browse through the Breville Amazon coffee maker sale right here for additional deals starting from $224 shipped

Our International Coffee Day deal roundup is still live with options starting from just $5. Whether it’s K-Cups or ground/whole beans you’re after, now is a great time to stock up while the price is right. Then dive into our home goods guide for additional deals on kitchenware and more. 

More on the Breville Grind Control Coffee Maker:

  • The Breville Grind Control creates third wave specialty coffee by capturing freshness and essential oils from beans by grinding before you brew with Steep and Release technology; Choose to brew directly into a carafe, tall cup or travel mug for on the go
  • PROGRAMMABLE AUTO START: Set the time you’d like your coffee and the Grind Control will start the brewing process automatically; Delivers brew water at the right temperature from the start to the finish of the brewing process

