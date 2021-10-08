Rockstar’s new Grand Theft Auto Trilogy hits PS, Xbox, Switch, and PC in 2021, iOS/Android next year

After rumors started to ramp up in August, Rockstar has now officially confirmed the upcoming re-release of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas as part of the new Grand Theft Auto Trilogy. Officially known as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the upcoming collection of GTA titles will indeed feature upgraded visuals and enhancements, all while maintaining the original charm, according to Rockstar. Head below for more details on the new Grand Theft Auto Trilogy.

The new GTA trilogy will include GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas in a brand new collection for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC (in the Rockstar Games Launcher). Mobile versions for iOS and Android are also expected sometime next year.

All three games will be getting some kind of enhancement, but it sounds like Rockstar will indeed be retaining the overall look and feel of these classics in the new package:

The collection will see across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements… while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.

The release of the new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition coincides with the 20th anniversary of the original Grand Theft Auto 3 launch for PlayStation 2 on October 22, 2001. While there are direct details on a release date for the new trilogy, we know it is coming in 2021 and will also usher in some new content for Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar said that its ongoing online world of GTA will see some new clothing and gear alongside “some unusual activity occurring in and around Southern San Andreas.”

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is set for release this year with details on pricing and an exact date hitting in the coming weeks. But that also means Rockstar will be removing the existing digital version of these games from digital retailers next week. So download them now if you want to keep a copy on your hard drive.

While details are still quite thin on what those enhancements and upgrades might be, it sounds as though we are getting more of a light remaster here as opposed to anything akin to a full-on, ground-up remake, but I guess that’s to be expected. A complete remake of just about any of these three classics would almost certainly be the biggest release of the year, fetch a full $60 at retail, and would make more money for Rockstar releasing on its own, not as part of a collection.

