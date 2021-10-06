Lamicall’s 2021 Adjustable Metal Smartphone Stand just dropped to $13.50 at Amazon

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its 2021 model DP11 Adjustable Metal Smartphone Stand for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, this is 20% off the going rate, only the second discount we have tracked since release, and the best price we can find. Lamicall makes some of the best and most affordable products in this category, and its latest is no exception. This one supports devices between 4- and 10-inches, including iPhone 13, with an aluminum build, a metal counterweight base, and nice silicone cover pads to protect your gear. Alongside the ability to use your device in portrait or landscape mode, it can be adjusted for the perfect viewing angle and then folded right up for easy transportation. More details below. 

If you can do without the latest model and adjustable design here, save even more with the Lamicall S1 stand. It sells for $10 Prime shipped and is among the more popular options out there. Just keep in mind, the viewing angle isn’t adjustable, nor can can it be folded up when you want to throw it in a travel bag. 

Prefer something with the charging rig built-in? First go dive into our latest roundup fo the best Best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13 and our hands-on reviews for Spigen’s MagSafe ArcField Wireless Charger and Anker’s PowerWave 2-in-1 MagSafe stand. Then hit up this deal on OMOTON’s MagSafe Charging Stand and our coverage of Spigen’s first MagSafe power bank

More on the Lamicall 2021 Adjustable Metal Smartphone Stand:

This phone cradle is fully collapsible, it can be easily adjusted to ideal position and can be easily packed into a backpack, handbag or suitcase for travels. You can better enjoy using your mobile phone not only at home, but also in your office, at your favorite coffee shop, or even on an airplane with this phone accessories. A perfect holder for travel.

