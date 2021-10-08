Snag WORX’s BladeRunner x2 Portable Tabletop Saw at $112 shipped (Reg. $140)

-
Reg. $140 $112

Amazon is offering the WORX BladeRunner x2 Portable Tabletop Saw (WX572L) for $111.99 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. That’s $28 off what you’d spend over at WORX and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been on the lookout for a cost-effective way to make miter cuts and more in your shop, WORX has you covered. This lightweight offering weighs in at just 15 pounds and is able to cut through wood, aluminum, ceramic tile, steel, and the list goes on. Five blades come with your purchase in addition to a rip fence, miter gauge, blade grip, and more.

If you’d rather snag a couple types of saw instead of just one, check out the WORX Cordless Reciprocating & Jig Saw at $88. I own this tool and it’s easily my favorite. With it I have been able to tackle all sorts of projects. The cordless design constantly allows me to start a job without having a reason to put it off.

Since you’re here, you may also get a kick out of some of the other deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Recent and notable additions there range from an 18-in-1 multi-tool for $12.50 Prime shipped to this 1200A/12V car jump starter at $47. You can also make quick work of airing up bikes, scooters, cars, and more with this cordless tire inflator kit at $24.

WORX BladeRunner x2 Portable Tabletop Saw features:

  • The steel rip fence and riving knife system lets you perform an assortment of straighter, longer, wider cuts
  • Weighing in at less than 15 lbs., you easily can move it around your workshop or even take it to the job site
  • Makes 0-60 miter cuts from both the right and left sides, so you can make every common miter cut, and every angle in-between

