Razer refreshes Xbox and PlayStation gear with headsets, charging stands, more

Today, Razer announced a slew of new accessories for Xbox and PlayStation. Ranging from the Kaira X Wired Headset for both Xbox and PlayStation, the Xbox White Suite, and even the Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox, there are quite a few announcements to cover today. So, without any more delay, let’s take a look at everything Razer just announced below.

Razer’s Kaira X for Xbox and PlayStation delivers a PC-like headset to your console setup

We’ll start things off with the Kaira X for Xbox and PlayStation. With a similar design to Razer’s existing PC headsets, the Kaira X offers TriForce 50mm drivers for a high-quality gaming audio setup. You’ll find improved frequency separation here, which offers crisp highs, clear mids, and “rumbling bass.” This all combines to provide an immersive, all-encompassing audio experience and ties in great with the flexible boom-mounted HyperClear Cardioid Microphone for in-game chatting.

There are also on-headset controls for on-the-fly adjustments as well as Flowknit Memory Foam Ear Cushions and headband padding for a comfortable and customizable experience. No dongles are required either, as it uses a traditional wired 3.5mm connection to your console, making it quite versatile.

Keep your Xbox controllers ready to go with the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand

If you have Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or an original Elite controller, then this magnetic docking station will become a staple of your setup. You’ll find quick charging support, allowing for minimal downtime while gaming. You also won’t have to worry about alignment, since magnets help make sure you set the controller down just right every time.

Prefer white accessories? Well, the Kaira, Kaira Pro, and Wolverine V2 now come in a bright white colorway

Sometimes, you might want to theme your setup a specific way. Well, to complete Razer’s announcements today, the company launched a new Kaira, Kaira Pro, and Wolverine V2 in white. This creates a “bold, clean, and fresh suite of Xbox Series X|S peripherals.” TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and HyperClear Supercardioid Microphone are used in the Kaira Pro, while Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 allow for low latency gaming audio. The Kaira uses the same drivers but swaps to a cardioid microphone and only supports Xbox Wireless, with no Bluetooth in tow.

The Wolverine V2, which we just went hands-on with, uses Razer’s Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and D-Pad for a responsive and accurate in-game feel, as well as providing two remappable bumpers that you can customize to be whatever you need.

Ready or not, Razer’s latest gear is available for purchase starting today

You can go ahead and pick up Razer’s new gear starting today at Amazon and other retailers. The Kaira X costs $59.99 and comes in a variety of colors for both Xbox and PlayStation. The Universal Quick Charging Stand retails for $39.99, and is available in various colorways.

For the white peripherals, the new Kaira headset will be $99.99, the Kaira Pro $149.99, and the Wolverine V2 $99.99.

