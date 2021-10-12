This magnetic stylus snaps onto the side of compatible iPad models at $21.50 (Save 20%)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Magnetic Stylus for iPad at $21.56 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $27, today’s offer shaves more than $5 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you want to take notes, draw, or convey your ideas whenever the need strikes, this iPad-ready stylus is worthy of your consideration. Like Apple Pencil, Logitech Crayon, and others, this unit boasts support for palm rejection on modern iPad models. Even better, there are integrated magnets that allow it to snap onto the side of the latest iPad Pro, Air, and mini lineup. Bear in mind that this will not charge the stylus and merely provides an easy way to stow it.

If you can’t get over the feel of writing on a glass surface, have a look at these screen protectors. They mimic the feel of paper and are priced as low as $8 Prime shipped. Not only will you benefit from the texture change, but also a bit of added protection from scratches and more.

Speaking of Apple, did you see that the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is $100 off? You can also snag the latest Apple TV 4K at an Amazon low of $160. Oh, and when it comes to accessories that may come in handy, this 7-in-2 USB-C hub is under $13, you can elevate a couple of HomePod speakers with these outlet shelves at $3.50 each, and even outfit iPhone 13 with ESR cases and screen protectors from $6.50. Finally, be sure to peek at our Apple guide for even more.

MoKo Magnetic Stylus for iPad features:

You can rest your palm on the screen when you are drawing and writing for better using experience. Instant response, perfect for hand writing, drawing, marking, signing and so on. Besides, The stylus pen can be use on the screen with plastic film, tempered film or without film.

The magnetic design allows the pen to better attach to the side of the device, better store the pen without damaging it, and make it easier to find when you want to use it.

