Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina XDR display at $100 off

Amazon is now taking $100 off a selection of Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro starting at $999 shipped for the Wi-Fi 128GB model. Also available at B&H for the same price. Delivering a match of the Amazon all-time low, you’re looking at the best price in over a month and another chance to see what all of the fuss is about over Apple’s latest and greatest in the world of iPadOS. There are so many compelling features on the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro that it’s hard to find a place to start. All of the power from the new M1 chip is sure to be a highlight for many, though the inclusion of a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate is another perk. Not to mention its Thunderbolt connectivity that pairs with Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID to complete the portable workstation. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For anyone looking to make the most of their new iPadOS experience, upgrading the package with a second-generation Apple Pencil is an easy recommendation. Whether you plan to unleash some digital art, take hand-written notes, or just want the added precision, this accessory is a must-have and notable way to leverage your savings.

Complete your upgrade by pairing the iPad Pro with its companion 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard, which also happens to be on sale. Marked down to the best price of the year as part of Best Buy’s Apple flash sale, you’re looking at a pretty notable $199 sale price. Though you could just skip the touchscreen experience altogether and save $149 on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

