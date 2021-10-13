GOOLOO’s latest waterproof 6A battery charger/maintainer drops to $36 (40% off)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6A 6V/12V Waterproof Battery Charger and Maintainer for $35.99 shipped with the code DX3B9KRR at checkout. Down from $60, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked on this specific model. If you have a vehicle that’s only really driven in the summer, parking it all winter is sure to leave you with a dead battery come spring. Well, a dead battery only if you don’t use a charger like today’s lead deal. It uses up to 6A of power for 12V systems and 2A for 6V, which is more than enough to both charge and keep topped off with trickle charging. It’s intelligent, as well, knowing how much power your battery needs at any given time. Head below for more.

Save some cash and pick up a name brand when you grab this battery charger from BLACK+DECKER. It’s available for just $30 and you’ll get a similar 6V/12V battery maintainer. Just keep in mind that you’ll lose out on the 6A feature above, instead, only getting 1.5A of power here.

KEEP BATTERY FULL CHARGED & WELL MAINTAINED–IT IS NOT A CAR JUMP STARTER. You won’t get caught with a dead car battery with our GOOLOO S6 auto car battery charger and maintainer. It works excellently with 6volt and 12 volt lead-acid locomotive batteries like WET, SLA, GEL, AGM, FLOODED, VRLA batteries and 12volt LiFePO4 batteries.

INTELLIGENT BATTERY CHARGER– GOOLOO S6 smart trickle battery charger featuring a 10-stages automatic charging system, adjusts the charging current, automatically switches from fast-charge, top-off, and trickle charge, safely charges to rejuvenate the battery and ensures optimal performance without overcharging.

TOTAL PROTECTION– GOOLOO S6 smart battery charger comes a range of safety features to ensure maximum safety during use. It offers short circuit protection, overload protection, low-voltage protection, high-voltage protection, overcharge protection, over-temperature protection, reverse-connection protection, and over-current protection. It’s got IP65 protection which means you can use it anywhere with an outlet.

