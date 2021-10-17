Bring Indy home in stunning 4K with this 4-movie bundle at low of $50 (Save 38%), more from $10

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering the Indiana Jones 4K 4-movie Blu-Ray Collection for $49.99 shipped. You’ll typically find this going for around $80 or so, with today’s discount saving you 38% and marking a new Amazon low. This makes a great gift for any Indy or classic movie fans in your life, bringing together all four of the hit adventure films together in one collection, and in stunning 4K quality at that. You’ll also get access to a digital copy here, so you can bring the action with you wherever you’re headed. Hit the jump to explore all of today’s top TV and movie deals below.

Be sure to give the whole sale a look right here, then head over to our media guide to check out what other film, TV, eBook, and other such deals we have in store. In the mood for even more adventure? Then why not pick up the Lord of the Rings Blu-ray trilogy down to $30 shipped. That’s the biggest price cut we’ve tracked in years, and the deals don’t stop there – you can find all sorts of new and classic 4K film bundles here starting at just $18.

From legendary filmmakers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, comes one of the greatest movie franchises of all time in 4K Ultra HD. Collected together, all four original Indiana Jones movies have been visually remastered with HDR-10 and Dolby Vision, and state of the art Dolby Atmos for optimum picture and sound quality. Dive into the spectacular stunts and groundbreaking effects with seven hours of special features on one disc. Spanning the globe, on death-defying archeological endeavors, if adventure has a name… it must be Indiana Jones.

