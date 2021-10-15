Best Android app deals of the day: Botanicula, CHUCHEL, Minaurs, more

We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Our Android and Chromebook deal hubs have some fresh new hardware offers including this new all-time low on a OnePlus 9 5G bundle, but for now it’s all about the Google Play software. Highlights of this afternoon’s app deal collection include titles like Botanicula, CHUCHEL, Minaurs, Moon Writer Pro Key, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by a fresh new bundle deal on OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro at $179 off that now joins ongoing price drops on the Motorola Edge 20 5G. Alongside this morning’s discount on the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant at $35 we are also still tracking some great offers on Google Nest Hub and the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Today’s Amazon offers include a solid deal on Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 alongside other Chromebook models and you’ll find all of this morning’s best smartphone accessory discounts right here.

Today’s best game deals: WarioWare $40, COD Vanguard Ultimate $15 off, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Botanicula:

Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites. Relaxed game perfect for hard core gamers, their partners, families and seniors. More than 150 detailed locations to explore. Hundreds of funny animations.Incredible amount of hidden bonuses.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!