Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 Charging Station $40, more

Anker via Amazon is offering its PowerWave 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $39.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $40, you’re saving 20% here and marking some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. With support for up to 7.5W wireless for your iPhone, plus a dedicated pad for your AirPods and slot for your Apple Watch, this is truly an all-in-one power station. It’s universally compatible with just about any device on the market, and today’s deal even comes with an 18W charger in the box so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives.

With a phone-charging stand, a dedicated Apple Watch stand, and a wireless charging pad all built in, you can now power up your phone, Apple Watch, and earbuds—all at the same time. Compatible with phones including iPhone, Samsung, and Sony, Apple Watch Series 1-6, plus a wide range of wireless earbuds including AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and Pixel Buds. Advanced temperature control, foreign object detection, overvoltage protection, and more combine to protect you and your devices.

