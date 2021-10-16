Anker’s PowerCore Play 6K Mobile Controller plunges to $21.50 for Prime members (40% off)

The official Anker storefront at Amazon is offering Prime members its PowerCore Play 6K Mobile Game Controller for $21.59 shipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with Anke PowerCore Play 6K, not only will you have a more ergonomic way to play, but also the ability to game even longer. This is thanks to an integrated 6700mAh battery that provides up to 15W charging over USB-C or 12W via USB-A. An integrated fan is said to keep your device “up to 30% cooler.” Reducing heat will help prevent thermal throttling to lessen the chance of dropped frames, poor performance, and more. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you’re like me, you sometimes prefer to have physical buttons at your disposal. Thankfully the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2.0 will let you put any Bluetooth Xbox controller to use at $15 Prime shipped. This is a great route for anyone with a new Xbox Series X|S or previous-generation Xbox One controller laying around.

Keep the ball rolling when you bag two UGREEN 20W USB-C mini fast chargers at $7.50 each. We’re also tracking Apple’s (Product)RED iPhone 12/Pro Silicone Case for $30 in addition to the new Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support at $50. Oh, and don’t forget to check out yesterday’s coverage of Philips’ all-new ANC wireless headphones for $100.

Anker PowerCore Play 6K Mobile Game Controller features:

Made For Gaming: Combines a portable charger with an ergonomic gamepad design to extend playing time while delivering a comfortable handheld gaming experience.

Play for Longer: A 6,700mAh capacity provides more than a single charge to a wide range of phones including Samsung S9 and iPhone X. Connect your device to either of the 15W USB or USB-C ports to start charging.

Cooling Design: A powerful built-in fan works to reduce heat while you play, preventing your phone from overheating even during the most epic gaming sessions.

