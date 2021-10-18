Peel fruit and veggies in ’10 seconds’ with Starfrit’s electric Rotato Express: $15 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Starfrit Rotato Express Electric Peeler for $14.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $20, today’s offer shaves 25% off and marks the lowest price we have tracked in years. If you enjoy crafting meals with fresh fruit and vegetables, this kitchen accessory could streamline your everyday meal prep routine. Starfrit touts that Rotato Express allows you to “plop on a potato, peel it and pare it in 10 seconds flat.” It also works with cucumbers, lemons, peaches, apples, and much more. You can also expect this unit to peel “just the skin without wasting any of the nutritious part of the vegetable.”

Another handy tool worth adding to the kitchen would be the Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest at $9 Prime shipped. It provides a safe place to set hot or dripping utensils without causing damage or making a mess. You’ll get a total of four parking spaces to rest a variety of utensil types with a design that is easy-to-clean, heat-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.

The deals are far from over. To find many more, be sure to peek at our home goods guide. For example, Instant Pot owners can upgrade with the official air fryer lid attachment at $50. Other notable markdowns range from Ninja’s Fit Personal Blender for $50 to the Dash sous vide machine at $40.

Starfrit Rotato Express Electric Peeler features:

Cucumbers, Zucchinis, Eggplant, Sweet potatoes, Lemons, Limes, Radishes, Kiwis, Peaches, Pears, Apples, Beets, Tomatoes, Turnips, Onions.

Peeling is quick and easy with the Electric Rotato Peeler. It peels just the skin without wasting any of the nutritious part of the vegetable.

Plop on a potato, peel it and pare it in 10 seconds flat! The Electric Rotato Peeler instantly peels at the push of a button. It stops automatically when the peeling is over.

