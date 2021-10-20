Express cuts an extra 50% off clearance items from just $15: Jeans, outerwear, more

Express takes an extra 50% off all clearance items with pricing starting at $15. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, dress shirts, shoes, outerwear, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Slim Sold Stretch Oxford Shirt that’s marked down to $20, which is $40 off the original rate. This versatile shirt looks nice with jeans or dress pants alike and can be easily layered during cooler weather. It’s available in three color options and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. Plus, the shirt is also highly breathable and the point collar is on-trend for this season. Head below to score additional deals from Express or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

