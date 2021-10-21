Oakley’s new snow collection has you hitting the slopes in style

Be ready for all of your outdoor sports with the new “Carve Your Style” Oakley Snow Collection. Throughout this collection, you will find snow goggles, helmets, jackets, hats, gloves, and more. Each of the items was designed to elevate your experience in the snow. Plus, pricing starts at just $30 with free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Oakley Snow Collection.

One of the most notable items from this collection is the Fall Line L Snow Goggles. These goggles were designed to ﬁt perfectly with most helmets. The goggles also come with a nice micro-fiber bag for storage and lens cleaning. The triple-layer foam was made to promote all-day comfort with a moisture-wicking polar fleece lining. The Fall Line L Snow Goggles are available in an array of color options and are priced at $196.

Another notable item is the Flight Deck M Snow Goggles, priced at $207. This fun style comes in 27 color options with a nice wide field of vision. The interchangeable lenses are designed with a prizm layer to enhance color and contrast so you can see more detail.

Gear up for your next snow outing with the Oakley Cresent 3.0 Shell Jacket. This durable and waterproof jacket has vented underarm spaces to help keep you comfortable and an adjustable hem to help keep cool air out. Available in four color options, this jacket would make a nice gift for the holiday season.

Pair the jacket with the Oakley Bowls Gore-Tex Shell Pants to stay warm and totally dry as the weather gets cold. These pants feature a multi-layer shell that is quick-drying and water-repellent. The material is infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility while heading down the slopes. It also has abrasion-resistant kick panels, and an inner boot gaiter with a metal hook for added protection from snow and grit.

