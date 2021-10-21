Sony’s all-new a7 IV works as a USB-C webcam with updated 33MP sensor, flip-out display, more

Today, Sony introduced the a7 IV full-frame mirrorless camera, something that photographers and videographers alike have been waiting a long time for. Packing an all-new 33MP Exmor R sensor, flip-out display, 4K 60FPS video, and 759-point hybrid autofocus, this camera is sure to knock your socks off when it comes to capturing stunning content. There’s quite a lot to like here, so without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the latest Sony a7 IV.

A flip-out screen is one of the main highlights of the Sony A7 IV

Sony has finally brought its vari-angle touchscreen to its flagship camera. This is honestly one of the most requested and long-awaited updates to the Sony camera lineup, and will very likely be the reason that many people upgrade.

Before, you only had a tilt screen that didn’t allow you to see yourself when filming. Then, with the a6400/a6600, Sony made that display tilt 180 degrees to see yourself from the front. Fast forward to the a7S III and we finally have a flip-out display, but at a pretty substantial cost. So, to say this is a main highlight of Sony’s iconic a7 series isn’t an understatement at all, and is a feature that quite a few will gladly spend the money to upgrade for.

Of course, the all-new 33MP full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor still captures stunning images

You’re not just getting a flip-out screen here, though. Sony is also releasing an all-new 33MP Exmor R back-illuminated CMOS sensor that “provides an instant boost in resolution over Sony’s existing entry-level full-frame cameras.” This new sensor, paired with the BIONZ XR processing engine, is Sony’s “most advanced to date” and is the same technology used in the new Alpha 1 and a7S III cameras.

All of this combines to deliver extremely high-quality image capture with 15 stops of dynamic range. Plus, it has a native ISO range of 100-51200, which can be expanded to 50-204800 with photos and 100-102400 with video.

Best-in-class 759-point fast hybrid autofocus with real-time eye autofocus ensures you take tack-sharp photos

Taking a note from the Alpha 1’s playbook, the a7 IV also features the same 759-point phase-detection autofocus system for tack-sharp photo and video capture. This AF system also benefits from the 5-axis in-body image stabilization, which helps to further push the boundaries for crystal clear captures.

With a 94% image area coverage for autofocus, the real-time eye autofocus works with humans, animals, and birds as well. This just further proves how solid of a camera the a7 IV will be for a variety of photographers and videographers out there.

Native 4K15 USB-C webcam support also offers 1080p60 live streaming capabilities

Until recently, you had to have either a dedicated webcam or HDMI capture card in order to take part in meetings on a computer with video. Well, over the past year, camera manufacturers have released software updates to allow you to use a DSLR as a webcam, though generally it was limited in frame rate and resolution. With the a7 IV, you’ll be able to use it natively as a camera for live streaming and meetings at 4K15, but most people will be far more interested in the 1080p60 option that’s available. This is all done with the USB-C port and will also be a key selling point for many.

Sony’s a7 IV is ready to overhaul your photography setup… if you have $2,498

While the a7 III has been under $2,000 or so for the past several months, the a7 IV is entering the scene with a $2,498 price tag on pre-order. While this is a lot, the fact that you can record video at 4K60 in 10-bit S-Cinetone, capture 33MP photos, enjoy 759-point autofocus, and use it as a webcam natively… all with a flip-out screen? It’s a lot of camera for the money.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’m not upgrading just yet, the a7 IV is the closest I’ve come to replacing my a6500 since I picked it up quite a few years ago. The flip-out display is honestly what I would look forward to the most, with the other features just being a bonus on top. Are you upgrading now? We’d love to know! Sound off in the comments below.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!