Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $34, PS + Xbox Halloween sales 80% off, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch for $33.88 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $60, like it goes for on the eShop, today’s deal is $6 under the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention for the lowest total we have ever tracked. The latest entry in the series for Nintendo Switch brings the new Wirebug you can use to quickly grapple around the sprawling open-world environments while Palamutes can be mounted and “used to ride across the terrain, providing players with all-new traveling and attack options.” Then head below for more including Xbox Shocktober and PSN Halloween sales, the complete version of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Mario + Rabbids Gold Edition, Bloodstained Curse of the Moon, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team

Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer

‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available

Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement

Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles

HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch

PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station

Microsoft just unveiled the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset

Seagate brings solid-state speeds and green LED bars to its new 1TB Xbox Game Drive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!