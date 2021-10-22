Samsung Galaxy Book Pro now up to $360 off at new lows alongside Galaxy Chromebook 4 $180

Following all of the other notable discounts from Samsung this morning, Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals continue to deliver a new all-time low on its new Galaxy Book Pro i5/8GB/512GB for $759.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,100 you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $80 under our previous mention and $340 in overall savings. You can also grab the upgraded i7 model for $839.99, down from $1,200. Having hit the scene earlier this spring, Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro arrives with a 15.6-inch AMOLED display that comes backed by an 11th Generation Intel processor. Up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge pairs with other new inclusions like Wi-Fi 6E and Windows 11 support. Head over to our announcement coverage and then hit the jump for more.

On the more affordable side of Samsung’s portable Galaxy workstations, you can currently score the 11-inch Galaxy Chromebook 4 at $179.99. Delivering a new Amazon all-time low at $18 below previous discounts, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings from the usual $250 going rate. Ditching Windows in favor of Chrome OS, you’re looking at a more lightweight package than the lead deal that is ideal for getting some quick work done on the couch or throwing in your everyday carry. Find some additional details in our announcement coverage.

Those Samsung discounts carry over to everything from its latest smartwatches and ANC earbuds to storage, Android smartphones, and more. Just like the aforementioned price cuts, everything in our guide right here will only be up for the taking through the end of today.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features:

Why can’t laptops be more like cell phones? They can when they have PC power that’s smartphone thin. Combining the latest Intel 11th Gen CoreTM processor with Windows 10 OS and designed on the Intel® EvoTM platform, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a computer that comes in under two pounds, so it’s the perfect mix of portable and productive. Download huge files fast with Wi-Fi 6e. Stream and watch your favorite movie on the move. And you’ll do it all with the surround-sound technology of Dolby Atmos audio and 100% color volume on a brilliant, advanced AMOLED screen.

