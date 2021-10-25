ECOVACS Deebot smart robot vacuums and mops up to $210 off at Amazon + more from $14

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Smart Home Robotics (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off a range of ECOVACS robotic vacuums, mops, and accessories. One standout is the ECOVACS Deebot OZMO N7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $299.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $450 at Amazon, this is $150 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a great way to get an intelligent model with laser navigation, LiDAR-assisted object avoidance, selective room cleaning, and virtual no-mop zones without having to go with one of those $500 or $600 options. Other features include voice and smartphone control, 2300Pa suction power, multi-floor cleaning, 110-minute battery life, and built-in mopping. Head below for more robotic vacuum and mop deals.

If today’s lead deal is a bit much for your needs, take a look at the Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for $160 shipped instead. There’s no mopping here, but it will still vacuum the floors for you with handy auto-return charging and more. Plus, you’ll also find a few more discounted Anker RoboVac models below.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s ECOVACS Gold Box sale for additional model at up to 30% off. You’ll also find some spare parts and additional accessories with deals starting from $14 Prime shipped right here.

More on the ECOVACS Deebot OZMO N7:

POWERFUL 2300Pa SUCTION allows you to clean hard-to-reach dust and dirt embedded in floor crevices and deep in the bottom layer of your carpets while maintaining durability and low noise levels.

VACUUMING AND OZMO MOPPING IN ONE-GO. It automatically avoids carpets when mopping hard floors and doubles the suction power when vacuuming carpets.

CLEAN EFFICIENTLY WITH SMART NAVI 3.0, a laser-based LiDAR Navigation, that lets N7 generate a smart interactive map of your home for a fully-customizable cleaning and plans the most efficient paths for faster cleaning with fewer missed or repeated spots—even in the dark.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!