This $15.50 smart scale logs to Apple Health, Google Fit, and more (Reg. $20)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its FITINDEX Bluetooth Smart Scale for $15.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While this offering has been selling for $26 lately, it usually fetches $20. Even so, today’s offer takes 22% off and comes within $0.60 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable way to more easily chart your workout progress, this scale could have your name on it. It keeps tabs on 13 body composition measurements that include weight, BMI, body fat, body water, and more. Metrics can be sent to popular ecosystems including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. Compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones makes it a versatile solution that an unlimited number of users can take advantage of.

If you would rather keep tabs on the nutrition values of what you’re eating, check out the FITINDEX Smart Food Scale instead. It will cost you slightly less at $15 Prime shipped and makes it a cinch to keep an accurate count of calorie, vitamin, protein, and fat intake when cooking at home. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices with HealthKit logging support for folks that prefer the Apple ecosystem.

Keep tabs on even more health metrics when you snatch up an Amazfit GTR smartwatch from $70. Despite having an affordable price, it wields a sleek design, 24-day battery, and even an AMOLED display. With today’s offer newly marking a new low, this is a fantastic time to strike.

FITINDEX Smart Scale features:

13 essential measurements: This smart scale measures 13 essential body composition measurements including body fat percentage. View and track the data via the FITINDEX App. Gain a better understanding of your body composition and overall health while easily tracking your progress on your phone.

Recording & sharing in the FITINDEX app: The scale allows you and multiple friends to share a single digital weight scale while each person tracks and manages their own profile independently on their phone through the FITINDEX app.

