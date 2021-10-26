Amazon takes up to 35% off in-house fitness and wellness gear in today’s Gold Box from $3

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of fitness and wellness products from its in-house brands. With prices starting at just $3, you’ll score free shipping with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Throughout today’s sale, you’ll find everything from apparel and gear to help you get in some exercise at home to post-workout supplements and other vitamins to help with the cause. Everything is backed by being one of Amazon’s own brands, with inclusions ranging from Amazon Basics to its Essentials clothing line and more. Head below for all of our top picks.

Amazon fitness Gold Box highlights:

If you’re in the market for a new fitness tracking companion, don’t forget that yesterday saw a pretty notable discount on the Amazfit GTR smartwatch. Still up for grabs, you can now bring home the wearable with 24-day battery life and an AMOLED display for $70.

Amazon Basics Hex Dumbbell features:

Dumbbell for resistance training—great for arms, chest, back, core, and legs

Solid cast-iron core for reliable strength; will not bend or break after repeated use

Hexagon-shaped rubber-encased ends help prevent rolling and promote stay-in-place storage

Contoured, textured, chrome handle for a comfortable, secure grip

Sold individually; weighs 25 pounds

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!