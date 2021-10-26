LEVOIT Dual 200S Smart Humidifier hits Amazon low at $43 shipped (Reg. $55) + more from $25

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT Dual 200S Smart Humidifier for $42.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $55, this is 23% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also about $5 below our previous mention while the standard edition model fetches $55 at Walmart. This model comes with a number of smart features you can control via the companion app including schedules, voice commands for hands-free operation, the ability to remotely adjust humidity levels, and an auto mode that takes care of all of that for you. Additionally, you’ll find a 3L water tank and up to 25 hours of continuous use as well as a NoiseDefender design and the ability to turn the display lights off for a better night’s rest. Head below for more humidifier deals from $25.

More Amazon humidifier discounts:

Another way to take control of your family’s air quality this fall and winter is with Honeywell’s T9 Wi-Fi thermostat. After seeing a 2021 low this morning, you can now pick one up for $143 shipped over at Amazon. This is a great way to save on energy bills and to ensure your living space is ideal all winter and into next summer as well.

More on the LEVOIT Dual 200S Smart Humidifier:

For Every Family: The Dual 200S humidifier’s sturdy, leakproof design creates a healthy, restful environment for parents and kids alike. Improve your quality of life and find relief from the negative effects of dry air at a great value. The Dual 200S quickly clears nasal congestion so you can sleep blissfully in your bedroom at night.

Peaceful Operation: Turn the Dual 200S on and the display lights off so you can close your eyes at night and receive immediate relief while the humidifier quietly works. Levoit’s NoiseDefender design helps the Dual 200S operate almost silently all night while you sleep.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!