OnePlus takes up to $300 off new ANC Buds Pro and latest Android smartphone bundles

Ahead of formally kicking off its Black Friday sale next month, OnePlus is now rolling out some early holiday-worthy offers on select smartphone bundles with the new OnePlus Buds Pro. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the OnePlus 9 Pro package at $999, which is down from the combined $1,219 value to match the launch pricing we saw earlier this fall and mark the second-best otherwise.

Delivering the latest flagship handset from OnePlus, the 9 Pro arrives with a fitting spec sheet centered around a 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 5G connectivity. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more details on the bundle sale.

Other notable OnePlus bundles:

All of the packages also include the all-new OnePlus Buds Pro, which deliver the brand’s latest and greatest listening experience. Headlined by the inclusion of ANC for the first time in the lineup, you’re also looking at fast pairing to OnePlus phones alongside up to 38-hours of playback with a bundled Qi wireless charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

