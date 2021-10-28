adidas Holiday Gift Guide 2021 offers stocking stuffers, best-selling shoes, more from $22

As the holidays creep closer, top brands are debuting their gift guides. One you will definitely want to take a look at is the adidas Holiday Gift Guide. The guide also features price points with options under $50, $100, and $150. Plus, Creator Club Members receive complimentary delivery (not a member? It’s free to sign up). Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from this gift guide.

Tis the season to give the joy of sport. Whether you’re shopping for your family and friends – or are treating yourself – browse our top picks for everyone on your list. From stocking stuffers to the latest adidas sneakers, we have you covered.

adidas stocking stuffers

One of the most notable stocking stuffers from the adidas Holiday Gift Guide is the Grove Beanie. This is a perfect option for keeping ears warm and it’s available in four color options. It’s gender neutral, and the trefoil logo on the side adds a fashionable touch. The beanie is priced at $22 and with over 200 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars.

Another standout to place in stockings is the Prime 2.5 Training Gloves. These gloves have grippers on the palms. The lime green accents also stand out in low light. They’re priced at $26 and are perfect for anyone who likes to train throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Gifts for runners

The Supernova COLD.RDY Running Shoes were designed to keep you warm with insulation and technology to keep your feet dry. These shoes also have an energy-returning midsole that promotes a springy feel. With over 300 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from adidas customers and is priced at $110.

A best-selling style from the adidas holiday guide are the Ultraboost 21 Shoes. They’re available in men’s or women’s sizing and priced at $180. There are over 36 color options to choose from and these are perfect for almost any workout. The lightweight material won’t weigh you down and they’re said to have incredible energy return. With nearly 4,000 reviews, this style is rated 4.9/5 stars.

Ideas for winter adventures

Get ready for outdoor sports this winter with the men’s Essential Down Parka. The longer design was made to keep heat in to stay warmer longer. This is a style you can wear with workout wear, casual styles, and more.

Finally, you will want to check out the Amazon Fashion Holiday Gift Guide that’s live with top brands including Carhartt, adidas, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!