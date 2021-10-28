Amazon’s latest Fire HD 10 tablet sees 51% discount to new low from $73

QVC is currently offering the new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $87.96 shipped. New QVC customers can save even more with code HOLIDAY, dropping the price to $72.96. Typically fetching $150, which is what you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 51% off and $27 below our previous mention. Amazon’s latest addition to its stable of Fire tablets enters in the form of a new 10-inch 1080p display that’s backed by an octo-core processor and double the RAM of its predecessor at 3GB. You’re also looking at 12 hours of battery life, with a USB-C charging port making the cut, as well. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

With so much savings from the lead deal, a great way to further supplement the experience of Amazon’s latest tablet is by picking up the companion Keyboard Case at $50. This accessory is designed specifically to pair with the Fire HD 10, providing a physical typing experience alongside a detachable design and more. I found that it helped Amazon deliver on the promised productivity of its new tablet in our hands-on review.

Though if you’re just more of a reader, go have a look at our review from earlier in the week on the new Kindle Paperwhite 5. Having just launched yesterday, you’re looking at the latest e-reader experience from Amazon with an adjustable color temperature display, brighter backlight, and larger screen for fitting more book on a page.

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

Vibrant 10.1” 1080p Full HD display and powerful performance thanks to 3 GB of RAM and an octa-core processor. Enjoy up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web over wifi, watching videos, and listening to music from anywhere. Power back up via the USB-C (2.0) port. Amazon engineers Fire tablets to hold up against everyday life. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 10 is 1.7x more durable than the latest iPad 10.2. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass.

