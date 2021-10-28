Samsung’s just-released EVO Select microSD cards now on sale from $19 (New lows)

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s just-released lineup of EVO Select microSD cards, headlined by the 256GB model at $34.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching last month with $5 in savings attached. You can also score much of the same first discounts on other capacities from $19, too. Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form-factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras like the new DJI Action 2 to your Nintendo Switch and more, these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording. Head below for more.

Of course, there’s extra savings to be had by going with the now previous-generation lineup. Stepping down to 100MB/s speeds, these Samsung EVO Select cards are quite similar otherwise, just with more affordable price tags to complement the last-generation technology.

Or go in the opposite direction by locking in the first discounts across Samsung’s higher-end PRO Plus microSD cards. This new lineup arrives on sale from $30, with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds in tow. So if you can benefit from faster read and write times and don’t mind paying some extra cash, there’s savings to be had on this front, too.

More on the Samsung EVO Select microSD cards:

The Micro SD Memory Card EVO Select + Adapter gives you the freedom to do more. Store huge files, load games, and download the latest apps at lightning-fast speeds. Plus, it’s designed to be incredibly durable, resistant to water, high temperatures, magnets & more. All with the performance and reliability you expect from the world’s #1 flash memory brand.

