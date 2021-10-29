Amazon’s Launchpad gift guide showcases some of 2021’s best new products

Amazon recently released its full list of holiday gift guides, and we’ve been working through them to give you an overview and the best information from them in one spot. You’ll find curated sections dedicated to tech, PRODUCT(RED), and more from Amazon already live with deals on both physical and digital gear. So if you’re ready to check out what all Amazon has in-store for this holiday season, head below for our highlights of the company’s Launchpad gift guide.

Amazon’s 2021 Launchpad gift guide is now live

While we’re not even out of October yet, many retailers are already starting to offer early Black Friday deals and sales ahead of the famed shopping month. The reason behind this isn’t exactly known, but stock shortages and allowing shoppers more time to browse is a running theory many of us share. So, picking up an item sooner rather than later could prove beneficial for many this year.

Launchpad is Amazon’s section where they help out up-and-coming brands and products make entry to its vast marketplace. If you like supporting new businesses, then the Amazon Launchpad gift guide is the best place to shop this holiday season.

One of our favorite products from this guide is the Glowpear self-watering mini bench and rail planter. This makes growing your own herbs, veggies, and more a simple task overall, as it takes the guesswork out of watering.

Moment, a fan favorite here at 9to5Toys, is also featured as part of the Amazon Launchpad gift guide. Moment allows you to capture photos and videos that your phone’s built-in camera doesn’t have the ability to do, thanks to its macro, fisheye, and anamorphic lenses.

There’s also the Trio that offers both dual and triple screen setups for your on-the-go working requirements. Designed to run at 1080p and work seamlessly with your existing laptop, you’ll find that having multiple monitors while working can drastically increase your productivity once you get used to it.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see retailers starting their holiday sales early. With some offering Black Friday price protection and others just outright beginning sales before we even move into November, it makes one wonder which deals we’ll see during the actual shopping holiday. Of course, there will be deeper discounts than what we see on the weekend, but with prices already starting to fall, it does make one curious.

Plus, a great way to get started with everything is a nice, neat gift guide to begin writing down ideas of what you’ll be shopping for this holiday season. Sometimes it’s hard to figure out what to buy, and that’s where these gift guides come into play.

