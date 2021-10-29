Score JBL’s Clip 3 IPX7 waterproof speaker at $30 shipped with this promo code (Reg. $50)

Daily Steals is now offering the JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways for $29.99 shipped using code ADSJBLC at checkout. Regularly $50 these days, this is $20 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This also beats the Amazon 2021 low by more than $10. As the name suggests, JBL has outfitted this portable Bluetooth speaker with a handy carabiner so you can clip it to just about anything while enjoying up to 10-hours of playback per charge. Alongside built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone functionality, this one also sports an IPX7 waterproof rating to withstand the elements all winter long and into next summer. Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below.

For something even less pricey, it’s hard to go wrong with the popular OontZ Angle Solo. This compact solution starts at under $18 Prime shipped, comes in four colorways, and also includes a sort of loop strap clip. It might not carry JBL-worthy internals, but the significant price difference might also be quite enticing for some folks.

We also still have notable deal on the JBL Clip 4 speaker, just make sure you check out the latest from Bose. The new SoundLink Flex Speaker was unveiled just this week with IP67 protection, an interesting floating design, and auto-adjusting EQ. Now available for purchase at $149 shipped, you can get all of the details on the new Bose offering in our launch coverage right here.

More on the JBL Clip 3:

Like no other, the JBL Clip 3 is a unique ultra-portable, ultra-rugged, and waterproof Bluetooth speaker that is small in size but with surprisingly big sound. The upgraded durable and fully integrated carabiner clips to your clothes, belt loop, or backpack, making the Clip 3 your outdoor companion on every adventure. The Clip 3 is IPX7 waterproof and offers 10 hours of playtime, powered by a 1000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, allowing you to bring your music with you. A built-in noise and echo-canceling speakerphone give you crystal clear calls with the press of a button.

