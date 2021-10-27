JBL’s Clip 4 Portable IP67 Bluetooth Speaker with carabiner handle now $60 (Reg. up to $80)

Woot is now offering up to 67% off a wide-range of audio gear including Bluetooth speakers, headphones and more from JBL, Sony, and Jabra, among others. You can score the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80 direct from JBL and currently fetching as much at Amazon, this is within $5 of our previous mention, at least $10 under the most readily available listing at Amazon this year, and the best we can find. Alongside IP67 water and dust-protection from the elements, this is a great option inside all winter as well on summer adventures next year. A large, built-in carabiner is joined by up to 10-hours of wireless playback, USB-C charging, and compatibility with just about any Bluetooth-ready device. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

if you’re into the form-factor and overall design of the JBL Clip 4, a great way to save some cash is to go with the previous-generation JBL Clip 3. The difference is mostly aesthetic alongside the slightly more robust design on the newer model, but the CLIP 3 essentially delivers and identical experience otherwise and comes in at $50 shipped on Amazon.

Browse through he rest of the Woot audio gear sale for additional offers starting from $11. You’ll find everything fro wireless earbuds and additional Bluetooth speakers to microphones, subwoofers, and more right here.

Last month, JBL debuted its new refreshed Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth speaker. Shipping in nine vibrant colorways, including Grey Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, Forest Green, Dusty Pink, and Squad, you can read all about the new JBL offering in our launch coverage here.

More on the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly rich audio and punchy bass from Clip 4’s compact size.

JBL Clip 4’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its colorful fabrics and expressive details make it look as great as it sounds.

With the JBL Clip 4’s redesigned carabiner that’s integrated into the speaker itself for extra protection, you can clip it on and go explore the world.

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!