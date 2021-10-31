Check out all of LEGO’s new November 2021 sets: Titanic, Home Alone, Batman Tumbler, more

November is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated drops for LEGO sets, and now a whole new collection have hit store shelves. Headlined by three massive new direct to consumer sets, this month is delivering some of the largest builds to date with the Titanic, McCallister House, and Batman Tumbler being joined by some other builds. Head below for all of the new sets released in November.

The holiday season is fast approaching and before the Black Friday action begins, the LEGO Group is giving shoppers some big ticket gifts. After seeing a collection of other builds debut this fall, it’s time to sift through all of the just-released builds.

Ranging from the latest from LEGO Ideas, Creator, and Batman to some of the year’s largest creations and more, you can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO.

All of the following kits will go live at midnight on November 1.

Out of all the new LEGO sets to hit store shelves in November falls to the all-new Titanic. Debuting as the largest non-Art set to date, the 9,090-piece set assembles an absolutely behemoth of a model. Stacking up to over 53 inches long, the ship features all of the detail you’d expect from the Creator Expert line.

Complete with a cross-sectional design that shows off the various decks inside alongside a display stand and unique plaque, the LEGO Titanic is finally available for purchase. As likely one of the most expensive sets of the year, it enters with a $629.99 price tag. You can dive into our launch coverage for all of the details or just hit up the landing page to pick one up for yourself.

Over on the Ideas front one of the theme’s most anticipated creations, not to mention its largest, is finally available. Bringing the McCallister’s House into brick-built form for the first time, the new Ideas Home Alone set recreates the iconic film with a massive footprint. Stacking up to 3,955 pieces, the set packs a fully-enclosed build that looks just as good on the outside as it does on the detail-packed interior. With so many callbacks to the film, you’ll find three stories worth of action to go alongside the five exclusive minifigures.

Now available for purchase alongside the rest of the new LEGO sets on shelves for November, the Home Alone McCallister House enters with a $249.99 price tag. Or dive into our original coverage for a closer look first.

The LEGO Group is keeping those massive creations rolling with yet another new set in November. Bringing the iconic Tumbler into brick-built form at this scale for only the second time, the new 2,049-piece kit is as display-worthy as they come. Alongside new minifigures straight out of The Dark Knight trilogy, there’s also a rotating display stand and plaque for showing off in your collection.

You can dive into our launch coverage for a deeper dive at the set, or just go score it for yourself direct from LEGO for $229.99.

Continuing the Caped Crusader action, all of the new The Batman sets are now available for purchase, too. Launching ahead of the tie-in film’s release next year, there are four new creations for November which depict various scenes in LEGO form. There’s a new version of the Batcave as well as a refreshed Batmobile, not to mention plenty of exclusive minifigures. Check out our launch coverage right here.

All of the new The Batman LEGO sets:

Technic Batmobile: $99.99 | 1,360 pieces

| 1,360 pieces Batcave: The Riddler Face-off: $79.99 | 581 pieces

| 581 pieces Batmobile: The Penguin Chase: $29.99 | 392 pieces

| 392 pieces Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit: $14.99 | 149 pieces

9to5Toys’ Take:

While there may not be as many new kits as previous drops throughout 2021, November is seeing the LEGO Group release some of its largest and all-around best models of the year. Quite fittingly for the holidays, there are so many big-ticket sets now available for purchase that will appeal to any builder.

