Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Car Mount $20 (Reg. $25), more

Amazon now offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Car Mount for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $25 going rate, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention at 20% off that marks the best we’ve seen in nearly 5 months. Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold everything from the compact iPhone 13 mini to larger 13 Pro Max and other handsets in-between.

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors. New larger Easy One Touch button, with a universal cradle that fits smartphones and cases of any size. The improved telescopic arm now extends from 5 inches to 8 inches (as opposed to the Easy One Touch 4 which only extended to 6.5inch) and pivots 260 degrees. This enables a myriad of customized viewing angles while you’re on the road.

