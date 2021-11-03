Amazon clears our previous-generation 16- and 13-inch MacBook Pros with $499 off

Now that Apple has completely refreshed the current MacBook lineup with M1 counterparts, Intel’s days are even more numbered than they were last year. That being said, Amazon is giving those who still want an Intel machine a chance to save $499 on both of the most recent 16- and 13-inch machines. Right now, Amazon has the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro i5 2GHz/16GB/1TB for $1,499.99. Down from the original $1,999 price tag, you’re looking at 25% in savings and a new all-time low. For added comparison, a similarly-configured M1 model would run you $1,900.

Whether you’re just looking to score a top-spec machine at a sizable discount or still have a specific need for an Intel machine, Apple’s 2020 MacBook Pro fits the bill. There’s a 10th generation processor alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, multi-display output, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. That’s alongside a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics with 10-hours of battery life rounding out the notable features. Head below for more.

For those who need extra screen real estate, Amazon is also carrying over that $499 in savings noted above to Apple’s previous-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro i9 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,299.99. Down from $2,799, this marks a return to the all-time low set only once before at 18% off.

With Apple’s refreshed Magic keyboard at the center of the experience, 16-inch MacBook Pro packs 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU to help you tackle various workloads. You’ll also find four Thunderbolt 3 ports alongside the Touch Bar and a physical escape key.

Though if you’re in the market for any of Apple’s latest releases that arrive with an M1 chip under the hood, be sure to keep an eye on our guide.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

