Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ see early Black Friday discount to just $59 (Reg. $100)

As part of its Deals for Days early Black Friday sale, Walmart is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $59 shipped. Normally fetching $100, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 41% off the going rate. Sure these aren’t the latest pair of Samsung earbuds, but there is substantial value in going with a now previous-generation offering. Pricing aside, you’re still looking at a true wireless design with 11 hours of playback per charge which jumps up to 22 with the Qi-enabled case. Samsung’s Ambient Aware tech also makes for more of a distraction-free listening experience alongside tight-knit integration with your Galaxy device. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, and then be sure to head below for more.

Save even more when you go with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 earbuds instead. This alternative enters with a more affordable $40 price tag, but ditches the more premium build and design found in the lead deal. Though you’ll still enjoy a true wireless form-factor, IPX7 water-resistance, and 7-hour battery life.

Though if you’re in the market for a pair of ANC-enabled earbuds, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are currently on sale and delivering plenty of notable features along the way. Currently sitting at an all-time low, you’re looking at $70 in savings to go alongside its $100 price tag. But there’s also plenty more up for the taking in our headphones guide this week, too!

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes delivering addictively rich tracks. With the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist, all without hitting pause. With a battery that is built to go all day and a customizable fit, Galaxy Buds+ are designed to move to your rhythm.

