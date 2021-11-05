elago’s new MS Charging Hub Duo pads streamline your MagSafe setup on sale at $20

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new MS Charging Hub Duo for $19.79 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $24, you’re looking at the very first discount with over $4 in savings attached. As one of the more recent additions to the elago lineup, its new Charging Hub Duo couldn’t have entered at a better time now that both the iPhone 13 and AirPods support MagSafe. With a silicone build, the mount has room to slot in a pair of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers with built-in cable management and services as a great way to streamline your nightstand or desk setup. Dive into our launch coverage, and then head below for more.

Continuing with those first discounts, you can also score another one of elago’s latest releases without paying full price. Via its official Amazon storefront, elago MS Charging Hub Duo Watch arrives at the same $19.79 sale price thanks to an on-page coupon and is down from the usual $23 price tag. This one sports a similar form-factor, but ditches the second MagSafe charger slot for a tailored Apple Watch charging puck holder. Otherwise, there’s the same silicone build to streamline your setup.

For other ways to outfit your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 charging setup with some MagSafe specs, be sure to go hit up our roundup that’s packed with recommendations. Be it an upgrade for your desk and nightstand or even car-friendly models and more, you’ll find every category of MagSafe charger covered.

elago MS Charging Hub Duo features:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with MagSafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms charging hub duo – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter! Great for personal use or a gift for any user of a mobile phone that is compatible with MagSafe or charges wirelessly. After an easy installation process, the hub holds your phone compatible with MagSafe and charges it. The ms charging hub duo was designed to be a great complement to the charger, making it the perfect fit on any desk, counter, or surface.

