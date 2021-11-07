LEGO’s 1,900-piece Marvel Benatar Guardians’ Ship drops to new low of $130 (Save $20), more

-
LEGOZavvi
$130

Zavvi is currently offering the new LEGO Marvel Guardians’ Ship for $129.99 shipped when code GOTG has been applied at checkout. Delivering a new all-time low, you’re looking at $20 in savings from the usual $150 price tag in order to beat our previous mention by $5. Dubbed the Benatar by Star-Lord in the Marvel universe, the Guardians’ Ship arrives as the largest set in the LEGO Infinity War collection. This 1,901-piece model gives us the most authentic recreation of the ship to date, sporting plenty of details alongside an adjustable display stand. You’re also looking at a cast of characters headlined by Peter Quill and Thor, alongside Rocket, Groot, and Mantis. Go get all of the details in our hands-on review, then hit the jump for a collection of other LEGO discounts.

Zavvi is also taking 15% off a selection of LEGO Star Wars kits when code STARWARS has been applied at checkout. There’s quite a variety of kits included in this sale, which are marking some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Other notable LEGO deals at Zavvi:

More on the LEGO Guardians’ Ship:

Spaceships don’t come much bigger or better than this! It’s as cool on the inside as it is on the outside, with a weapon store, computer… and even a place to snack on coffee and donuts! A rotatable stand lets you move the spaceship into position. Then, open the cockpit and join Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis and Thor as they fly the craft into a universe of adventures.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Zavvi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe case have droppe...
LEGO’s 1,200-piece AT-AT falls to new all-time lo...
LEGO’s latest Art set lets you assemble a custom ...
Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip Plus starter set sees 37...
TCL’s new 20 Pro 5G Smartphone sees first Amazon ...
Amazon’s massive magazine sale from $1: WomenR...
Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs return ...
Brighten up your smart home with this meross HomeKit LE...
Show More Comments