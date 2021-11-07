LEGO’s 1,900-piece Marvel Benatar Guardians’ Ship drops to new low of $130 (Save $20), more

Zavvi is currently offering the new LEGO Marvel Guardians’ Ship for $129.99 shipped when code GOTG has been applied at checkout. Delivering a new all-time low, you’re looking at $20 in savings from the usual $150 price tag in order to beat our previous mention by $5. Dubbed the Benatar by Star-Lord in the Marvel universe, the Guardians’ Ship arrives as the largest set in the LEGO Infinity War collection. This 1,901-piece model gives us the most authentic recreation of the ship to date, sporting plenty of details alongside an adjustable display stand. You’re also looking at a cast of characters headlined by Peter Quill and Thor, alongside Rocket, Groot, and Mantis. Go get all of the details in our hands-on review, then hit the jump for a collection of other LEGO discounts.

Zavvi is also taking 15% off a selection of LEGO Star Wars kits when code STARWARS has been applied at checkout. There’s quite a variety of kits included in this sale, which are marking some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Other notable LEGO deals at Zavvi:

More on the LEGO Guardians’ Ship:

Spaceships don’t come much bigger or better than this! It’s as cool on the inside as it is on the outside, with a weapon store, computer… and even a place to snack on coffee and donuts! A rotatable stand lets you move the spaceship into position. Then, open the cockpit and join Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis and Thor as they fly the craft into a universe of adventures.

