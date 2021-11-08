Amazon takes 30% off Greenworks outdoor electric mowers, leaf blowers, more from $49

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday deals, Amazon is taking 30% off a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric power tools. Shipping is free across the board. Delivering deep off-season discounts, a top pick is the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mower with Brushless Drill/Driver at $279.99. Down from $400, you’re looking at $120 in savings alongside a new all-time low at $20 below our previous mention. Prep for next year’s lawn care by bringing this discounted mower from Greenworks into your kit. This model arrives with a 20-inch cutting deck alongside dual 4Ah batteries and a charger that delivers 45 minutes of cutting per charge. Plus, you’re also getting a bundled drill/driver that’s compatible with the Greenworks ecosystem. We recently took a hands-on at a similar model in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s Greenworks sale for some additional ways to upgrade your outdoor tool kit. Ranging from gear that’ll help you tidy up the yard this fall like leaf blowers to additional mowers and more, you’ll find some additional top picks below at 30% off.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mower features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging.

