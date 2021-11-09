ASUS’ flashy Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 gaming router returns to $200 low, more from $53.50

Amazon is offering the ASUS RT-AX82U Aura RGB Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Router for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Usually going for $230, today’s rare discount offers another chance to score this at the all-time low. Alongside a sleek physique with RGB backlighting under its wings, you’ll also find speeds of up to 5,400Mb/s on this flashy gaming router. AiMesh compatibility and a unqie mobile gaming mode headline the other notable features, as well as four Gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB 3.2 port for extra wired coverage. Over 900 Best Buy customers have offered their ratings, and the dust has settled on 4.7/5 stars. See more details below.

If you’re really just looking to finally breach that gap to Wi-Fi 6, you might be more interested in something like this D-Link AX1500 router for only $53.54 shipped. Down from the usual $63 going rate, today’s deal marks the first discount we’ve seen from Amazon and a new low as well. D-Link’s Eagle Pro AI router comes ready to handle up to 128 devices at once with 1,500Mb/s of bandwidth. It’s also hooked up with AI mesh, so you can connect it to other compatible routers and seamlessly expand your network throughout the home.

Speaking of which, we’re also tracking some great savings on a slew of TP-Link mesh routers and more starting at only $39 shipped. Headlined by the Deco X20 and Deco X68 mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems at up to $60 off, you can bring blazing 3Gb/s speeds to your entire home with up to 5,500-square feet of coverage, or up to 5,800-square feet with the X20.

ASUS Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

ASUS RT-AX82U is the only choice for Mobile Gaming. Enjoy the fastest, smoothest WiFi gaming connections ever with the ASUS RT-AX82U dual-band WiFi 6 router. It delivers ultrafast WiFi speeds up to 5400 Mbps, and is packed with advanced technology, including Mobile Game Mode for a lag-free, low-latency mobile gaming experience, Lifetime Free Internet Security, and AURA RGB effect for your custom lighting needs.

