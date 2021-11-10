Our exclusive discounts take up to $240 off Jackery Explorer portable power stations

Wellbots is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a series of exclusive discounts across several of Jackery’s latest portable power stations. Right now, when you apply code JACK9TO5 at checkout, you’ll save 15% off with free shipping across the board. That brings our top pick of the Jackery Explorer 880 Power Station down to $679 from the usual $799 price tag you’d normally pay. Not only is that a rare discount in the first place, but amounts to $120 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20 to mark a new all-time low.

Featuring a 880Wh lithium-ion battery, Jackery’s portable power station sports a 1,000W pure sine output across its three AC outlets which are just the start of the ports. Alongside a pair of USB-C slots, there’s also a pair of 2.4A USB-A inputs that pair with an LED display and convenient carrying handle. Ideal for everything from camping trips to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 880 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. Head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, you’ll need to make sure you apply our exclusive code JACK9TO5 at checkout to lock-in the savings on all of the following power stations:

Jackery Explorer 880 Power Station features:

The Jackery Explorer 880 Portable Power Station comes with a huge 880Wh capacity. Moreover, this amazing station offers three standard PURE SINE WAVE AC outlets for easy charging capabilities. These outlets are capable of offering the extra capacity to power multiple AC appliances simultaneously. However, you should know that the total rated wattage should be under 1000w (surge 2000w).a

