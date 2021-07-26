FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Drop partners with Marvel to launch a limited-edition Captain America keycap set

-
NewsDrop

Drop, a 9to5 favorite when it comes to mechanical keyboards, just announced its partnership with Marvel to launch limited edition Captain America keycaps. As a Drop-exclusive, you’ll find that the scooped keys and doubleshot ABS construction are based around the company’s signature MT3 profile, delivering a unique look with a quality finish. What all does the keycap set consist of, and is it worth picking up? Let’s take a closer look.

Channel The First Avengers with the Drop + Marvel Captain America Keycap Set

This officially licensed set is produced in-house by Drop with a full 160 keycaps that allows you to outfit a numpad, extra modifiers, and even “several heroic novelties.” Like we mentioned above, these keycaps are made from Drop’s signature MT3 profile with a scooped design and doubleshot ABS construction, giving a “Drop-exclusive feel with durability that won’t quit.”

You won’t just get standard keycaps here, but also several unique novelty choices to really customize your setup

Of course, you’ll get the standard set of keycaps here, including a function row, shift, capslock, and number keys. But, in addition to the red and blue keys, you’ll also find a few different options to outfit the rest of your keyboard.

There’s an alternative enter key that shows Captain America holding his shield with some bars to his right, presumably representing the American flag. For the caps lock, you’ll also find two Marvel keycaps that are either white or red for a unique look. Of course, both Windows and macOS modifier keys are included for your bottom row, making this fit any desk setup.

Ready to ship and upgrade your desk

You’ll pay $130 for the Drop + Marvel Captain America Keycap Set with free shipping in the USA. It’s ready to ship, meaning that it could be at your door in just a few days. If you pick up the keycap set, you’ll also earn 650 Drop Reward Points, which is good for just over a $5 credit toward a future purchase.

9to5Toys’ take

I absolutely love this keycap set. After recently taking a deeper dive into mechanical keyboards and going with fully modular setups and unique switches, this is something that I absolutely have my eye on for a future build. Of course, with all Drop gear, it’s a limited-time promotion, so I’ve got to make my decision quick if I’m going to pick up the keycap set or not. Will you be taking The First Avenger on your next gaming session? Let us know in the comments below.

